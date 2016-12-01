Las Vegas Sun

December 1, 2016

Currently: 56° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Dean Heller won’t rule out run for governor in 2018

Image

Steve Marcus

Sen. Dean Heller (R-NV) gives his take on the debate in the spin room following the CNN Republican Presidential Debate at the Venetian Tuesday Dec. 15, 2015.

Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), the top target for Senate Democrats in the 2018 midterms, isn't ruling out running for governor instead.

To see the full story, click here.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy