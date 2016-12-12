Las Vegas Sun

December 12, 2016

Currently: 52° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Will Raiders share Las Vegas with David Beckham’s MLS franchise?

Image

Steve Marcus

Soccer star David Beckham, center, smiles during a meeting of the Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee at UNLV Thursday, April 28, 2016. Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis is at left.

It’s not certain yet that the Raiders are bound for Las Vegas, and there’s even less so that David Beckham, who owns a Major League Soccer franchise, will land there.

But the stadium deal put together by Las Vegas, Clark County and the state government in Nevada not only is beckoning to Raiders’ owner Mark Davis but to Beckham as well. Beckham bought the franchise in 2014 with the expectation of putting it in Miami. However, the first three sites didn’t come together, and the plan for a fourth, in the Miami enclave of Overtown, is only partially complete.

Late Sunday night, Las Vegas blogger Joe Arrigo said he’s “been told that David Beckham is focusing on owning an MLS expansion team in Las Vegas and no longer in Miami.”

To see the full story, click here.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy