Will Raiders share Las Vegas with David Beckham’s MLS franchise?

It’s not certain yet that the Raiders are bound for Las Vegas, and there’s even less so that David Beckham, who owns a Major League Soccer franchise, will land there.

But the stadium deal put together by Las Vegas, Clark County and the state government in Nevada not only is beckoning to Raiders’ owner Mark Davis but to Beckham as well. Beckham bought the franchise in 2014 with the expectation of putting it in Miami. However, the first three sites didn’t come together, and the plan for a fourth, in the Miami enclave of Overtown, is only partially complete.

Late Sunday night, Las Vegas blogger Joe Arrigo said he’s “been told that David Beckham is focusing on owning an MLS expansion team in Las Vegas and no longer in Miami.”

To see the full story, click here.