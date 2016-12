Report: Celine Dion says non! to performing at Trump inauguration

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

The Mark Burnett-led team planning Donald Trump’s inauguration events tried but failed to book Celine Dion, TheWrap has learned. An individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap that longtime Trump friend and Las Vegas hotelier Steve Wynn had promised to deliver the French Canadian hitmaker for the January 20 festivities, but could not do so.

