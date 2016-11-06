Ex-Harrah’s executive: I know Trump. Don’t vote for him

I got to know Donald Trump reasonably well in the 1980s — and I will not be voting for him.

Thirty-four years ago, I was a senior vice president for Harrah’s and was given the responsibility to be Harrah’s representative in a joint venture that created the Harrah’s at Trump Plaza hotel-casino property in Atlantic City. It was a major project at the time, one of the largest ever undertaken by either of our organizations. We had equal ownership, with Trump as the land developer and Harrah’s as the operator. So, over a period of four years I met with Donald frequently, often multiple times a month.

To read the whole story, click here.