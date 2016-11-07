Arizona Wildcats’ Ray Smith, a Las Vegas High grad, retiring after 3rd ACL injury

Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 | 11:36 a.m.
Las Vegas High graduate Ray Smith is retiring from basketball after tearing his ACL for the third time in 30 months.
To see the full story, click here.
Currently: 75° — Complete forecast
Monday, Nov. 7, 2016 | 11:36 a.m.
Las Vegas High graduate Ray Smith is retiring from basketball after tearing his ACL for the third time in 30 months.
To see the full story, click here.
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.