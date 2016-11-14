Report: NFL doesn’t want Raiders in Las Vegas

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

Not to be lost in the Chargers' stadium situation is its effect on Oakland and the Raiders' plans to possibly relocate to Las Vegas.

While there is momentum from political leaders in Nevada and Raiders owner Mark Davis to move to Las Vegas, I have been told by sources (from the league and outside of it) with a firm grasp on potential relocation that the NFL does not want the Raiders to leave Oakland.

