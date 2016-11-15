Adelson, Wynn, Ruffin join Donald Trump’s inauguration team

Billionaire casino moguls Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn have joined President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee and will help raise the millions needed to pull off the Jan. 20 event.

Wynn, Adelson and his physician wife, Miriam Adelson, are among 17 "finance vice chairs" announced Tuesday. Others include gambling titan Phil Ruffin, Wisconsin roofing magnate Diane Hendricks, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, Florida real-estate developer Mel Sembler and Gail Icahn, wife of billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

