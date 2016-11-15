Las Vegas Sun

November 15, 2016

Adelson, Wynn, Ruffin join Donald Trump’s inauguration team

Donald Trump, left, developer Phil Ruffin and his wife, Oleksandra Ruffin, celebrate with a toast during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Trump International Hotel and Tower.

Billionaire casino moguls Sheldon Adelson and Steve Wynn have joined President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural committee and will help raise the millions needed to pull off the Jan. 20 event.

Wynn, Adelson and his physician wife, Miriam Adelson, are among 17 "finance vice chairs" announced Tuesday. Others include gambling titan Phil Ruffin, Wisconsin roofing magnate Diane Hendricks, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson, Florida real-estate developer Mel Sembler and Gail Icahn, wife of billionaire investor Carl Icahn.

To see the full story, click here.

