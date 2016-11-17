George Strait announces 4 weekends of Las Vegas shows in 2017

Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 | 9:41 a.m.
George Strait will return to Las Vegas in 2017 for a limited run of very special dates at the T-Mobile Arena, giving fans an all-new show in a very special format.
To see the full story, click here.
Currently: 57° — Complete forecast
Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 | 9:41 a.m.
George Strait will return to Las Vegas in 2017 for a limited run of very special dates at the T-Mobile Arena, giving fans an all-new show in a very special format.
To see the full story, click here.
Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.