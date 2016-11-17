Roger Goodell says ‘ideal scenario’ would be to keep Raiders, Chargers in place

Brandon Wade / AP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The San Diego Chargers may join the Rams in Los Angeles and the Oakland Raiders could relocate to Las Vegas, but the "ideal scenario" would be for both of those franchises to remain put, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rams' new stadium on Thursday.

"If we get our issues resolved in San Diego, and our issues resolved in Oakland, I think that's the ideal solution, frankly," Goodell said. "I think that's what we would all like to see happen. But there's a lot that has to get done in those two communities to get there."

To see the full story, click here.