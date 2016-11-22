Kovalev vs. Ward in rematch? Here’s why it’s complicated

Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016 | 2 a.m.
What makes perfect sense has real potential to develop into a perfect mess.
Unbeaten Andre Ward’s come-from-behind, unanimous-decision victory Saturday night to claim three light-heavyweight belts from previously undefeated Sergey Kovalev was a bout that realized the hype and hopes.
The third meeting of unbeatens ranked in boxing’s mythical top-five pound-for-pound list fulfilled expectations and boosted the profiles of two more fighters at a time boxing could use more name brands. It also had a rematch clause.
