Celine Dion says Rene Angelil is the only man she has ever kissed

Tom Donoghue / DonoghuePhotography.com

Celine Dion's late husband, Rene Angelil, is not only the father of her three children, but the only man she has ever kissed romantically, the 48-year-old singer said in an interview about her 1,000th performance in Las Vegas.

