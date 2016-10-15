Las Vegas Sun

Raiders in state of flux until NFL makes call

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

An artist’s illustration of a stadium on Russell Road and Las Vegas Boulevard was revealed during a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016.

Oakland, Calif. — 

The clear and relentless theme for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s state of the city address Friday evening was moonshots, a concept she described to a rapt audience as “a big, audacious goal.”

During her address Madame Mayor spotlighted reductions in crime, touted public-private partnerships and celebrated anecdotal academic and entrepreneurial success stories. She did not speak of the vote by Nevada legislators earlier Friday that could pave the way for a $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas to house the Raiders.

To read more, click here.

