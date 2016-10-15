Raiders in state of flux until NFL makes call

Courtesy of MANICA Architechture

The clear and relentless theme for Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s state of the city address Friday evening was moonshots, a concept she described to a rapt audience as “a big, audacious goal.”

During her address Madame Mayor spotlighted reductions in crime, touted public-private partnerships and celebrated anecdotal academic and entrepreneurial success stories. She did not speak of the vote by Nevada legislators earlier Friday that could pave the way for a $1.9 billion stadium in Las Vegas to house the Raiders.

