Adrian Gonzalez refused to stay with Dodgers at Trump Hotel in Chicago

John Minchillo / AP

When the Dodgers faced the Cubs in Chicago for a regular-season series back in May, the team stayed at the Trump International Hotel and Tower — except for first baseman Adrian Gonzalez.

The Dodgers' slugger made accommodations to stay elsewhere during that trip, presumably because the hotel is owned by Donald Trump, according to JP Hoornstra of the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

It's assumed that Gonzalez's reasons include an obvious conflict with the Trump, the Republican presidential nominee. Gonzalez is Mexican-American, and one of Trump's campaign platforms includes a promise to "build a wall" on the Mexican border to keep illegal immigrants from entering the U.S.

