Las Vegas Sun

October 17, 2016

Currently: 71° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

Adrian Gonzalez refused to stay with Dodgers at Trump Hotel in Chicago

Image

John Minchillo / AP

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Adrian Gonzalez runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Jumbo Diaz in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Cincinnati.

When the Dodgers faced the Cubs in Chicago for a regular-season series back in May, the team stayed at the Trump International Hotel and Tower — except for first baseman Adrian Gonzalez.

The Dodgers' slugger made accommodations to stay elsewhere during that trip, presumably because the hotel is owned by Donald Trump, according to JP Hoornstra of the Long Beach Press-Telegram.

It's assumed that Gonzalez's reasons include an obvious conflict with the Trump, the Republican presidential nominee. Gonzalez is Mexican-American, and one of Trump's campaign platforms includes a promise to "build a wall" on the Mexican border to keep illegal immigrants from entering the U.S.

To see the full story, click here.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy