New Formula 1 owner wants Las Vegas as potential future race venue

Hannah Dreier/Associated Press

Greg Maffei, CEO of Liberty Media, which now owns Formula 1, suggests that Las Vegas and Miami could be potential future F1 venues, which include expanding the current schedule.

Maffei, who will work closely with new F1 chairman Chase Carey, told Fox Sports that F1 may have a longer schedule soon.

Expanding on the U.S. angle, he said: “You think about places where it would have natural appeal I would argue Miami, Las Vegas are very interesting places for the long term. But that isn’t going to get solved in a week. I’d like to hope that being Americans — Chase, Liberty — that we can help with that process. I don’t think as I said this is a quick fix, but for the longer term it’s a large, untapped market with upsides.”

To see the full story, click here.