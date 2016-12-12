Las Vegas Sun

December 12, 2016

High School Basketball Picks: Week 1

By (contact), (contact)

With football in the past, Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer now focus their prognostication prowess on basketball.

We’ll use the High School Sports Scene blog to post picks on the biggest basketball games of the week all the way through to the state tournament.

Read below to find week 1.

Week 1

Brewer's Picks
Season:
0-0

Last Season:
60-29 (.763)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Season:
0-0

Last Season:
67-22 (.753)

Clark has too many weapons, wins game of the week.
Clark 74, Durango 63

Tuesday Dec. 13
Durango
at
Clark

Clark has played like the first or second best team in the state so far.
Clark 72, Durango 58

You’ll hear more from Desert Oasis junior Jacob Heese this season.
Desert Oasis 70, Sierra Vista 66

Tuesday Dec. 13
Sierra Vista
at
Desert Oasis

Maybe, but not as much as you’ll hear from Sierra Vista junior Maka Ellis.
Sierra Vista 65, Desert Oasis 62

Freshman Julian Strawther is the real deal for the Patriots.
Liberty 63, Valley 49

Tuesday Dec. 13
Valley
at
Liberty

After dropping a couple close calls, Liberty gets its first win of the season.
Liberty 70, Valley 46

Upset of the Week: Burks, Arbor View defend home court.
Arbor View 68, Faith Lutheran 65

Wednesday Dec. 14
Faith Lutheran
at
Arbor View

I’m too high on Nic Maccioni and the Crusaders to agree.
Faith Lutheran 62, Arbor View 59

My Cowboys give C-Springs a valiant fight.
Canyon Springs 88, Chaparral 76

Wednesday Dec. 14
Canyon Springs
at
Chaparral

Would it surprise anyone if Canyon Springs wound up as the Sunrise’s best team? Didn’t think so.
Canyon Springs 70, Chaparral 60

Legacy’s Big 3 of Marlowe, Brewster and Nolen will be tough to beat all season.
Legacy 74, Cimarron-Memorial 70

Wednesday Dec. 14
Cimarron-Memorial
at
Legacy

An under-the-radar game of the week candidate here.
Cimarron-Memorial 65, Legacy 64

When in doubt, always pick the Wildcats.
Las Vegas 68, Mojave 61

Wednesday Dec. 14
Las Vegas
at
Mojave

I have little doubt Las Vegas will turn around its early troubles.
Las Vegas 71, Mojave 56

Don’t sleep on Virgin Valley.
Virgin Valley 67, Silverado 59

Thursday Dec. 15
Silverado
at
Virgin Valley

Brewer has sold me on Virgin Valley being a real contender in the 3A.
Virgin Valley 61, Silverado 50

Chalk one up for the Wolf Pack in the old school Southern Nevada rivalry.
Basic 64, Rancho 46

Thursday Dec. 15
Basic
at
Rancho

Geoff Faries is putting up big numbers for the Wolves.
Basic 73, Rancho 61

For more coverage, check out our high school basketball section.

