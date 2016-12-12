High School Basketball Picks: Week 1

Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 | 2:45 p.m.
With football in the past, Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer now focus their prognostication prowess on basketball.
We’ll use the High School Sports Scene blog to post picks on the biggest basketball games of the week all the way through to the state tournament.
Read below to find week 1.
Week 1
Brewer's Picks
Season:
0-0
60-29 (.763)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Season:
0-0
67-22 (.753)
Clark has too many weapons, wins game of the week.
Clark 74, Durango 63
Clark has played like the first or second best team in the state so far.
Clark 72, Durango 58
You’ll hear more from Desert Oasis junior Jacob Heese this season.
Desert Oasis 70, Sierra Vista 66
Sierra Vista
at
Desert Oasis
Maybe, but not as much as you’ll hear from Sierra Vista junior Maka Ellis.
Sierra Vista 65, Desert Oasis 62
Freshman Julian Strawther is the real deal for the Patriots.
Liberty 63, Valley 49
After dropping a couple close calls, Liberty gets its first win of the season.
Liberty 70, Valley 46
Upset of the Week: Burks, Arbor View defend home court.
Arbor View 68, Faith Lutheran 65
Faith Lutheran
at
Arbor View
I’m too high on Nic Maccioni and the Crusaders to agree.
Faith Lutheran 62, Arbor View 59
My Cowboys give C-Springs a valiant fight.
Canyon Springs 88, Chaparral 76
Canyon Springs
at
Chaparral
Would it surprise anyone if Canyon Springs wound up as the Sunrise’s best team? Didn’t think so.
Canyon Springs 70, Chaparral 60
Legacy’s Big 3 of Marlowe, Brewster and Nolen will be tough to beat all season.
Legacy 74, Cimarron-Memorial 70
Cimarron-Memorial
at
Legacy
An under-the-radar game of the week candidate here.
Cimarron-Memorial 65, Legacy 64
When in doubt, always pick the Wildcats.
Las Vegas 68, Mojave 61
I have little doubt Las Vegas will turn around its early troubles.
Las Vegas 71, Mojave 56
Don’t sleep on Virgin Valley.
Virgin Valley 67, Silverado 59
Silverado
at
Virgin Valley
Brewer has sold me on Virgin Valley being a real contender in the 3A.
Virgin Valley 61, Silverado 50
Chalk one up for the Wolf Pack in the old school Southern Nevada rivalry.
Basic 64, Rancho 46
Geoff Faries is putting up big numbers for the Wolves.
Basic 73, Rancho 61
