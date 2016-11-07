Las Vegas Sun

November 7, 2016

High School Football Picks: Week 12

By (contact)

Last week’s high school football slate threw a load of surprises.

Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer had their worst weeks of the year, as they each went 7-5 picking every game. It’s time to see if they can bounce back in the first full week of playoff action.

Check below to find all of this week’s picks.

The week of November 10

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
7-5 (.583)
Season:
130-52 (.714)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
7-5 (.583)
Season:
141-41 (.774)

Still thankful for the fun nights the rivalry has brought.
Gorman 60, Palo Verde 0

Palo Verde
at
Bishop Gorman

Amazing run by Palo Verde to reach the playoffs.
Gorman 63, Palo Verde 3

Bonanza’s Dion Lee gets my vote for coach of the year.
Faith Lutheran 38, Bonanza 17

Bonanza
at
Faith Lutheran

Vernon Fox can’t be far behind.
Faith Lutheran 42, Bonanza 27

Sierra Vista can’t contain Legacy RB Turner.
Legacy 29, Sierra Vista 13

Legacy
at
Sierra Vista

Legacy gets the second playoff win in school history.
Legacy 30, Sierra Vista 14

Great effort by Spring Valley to reach the playoffs.
Arbor View 52, Spring Valley 0

Spring Valley
at
Arbor View

Deago Stubbs is an end zone magnet.
Arbor View 36, Spring Valley 10

Falcons show initial win against Basic was not a fluke.
Foothill 25, Basic 19

Foothill
at
Basic

Give me the revenge-minded home team.
Basic 34, Foothill 28

There’s no stopping the Patriots.
Liberty 48, Silverado 12

Silverado
at
Liberty

Can anyone cover Ethan Dedeaux? Nope.
Liberty 50, Silverado 13

No shame in losing the state semifinals for my Cowboys.
Spring Creek 40, Chaparral 18

Chaparral
at
Spring Creek

Cowboys give the Spartans a real scare.
Spring Creek 28, Chaparral 26

Desert Pines still my favorite to win state.
Desert Pines 32, South Tahoe 17

South Tahoe
at
Desert Pines

Two more wins, Desert Pines. Two more wins.
Desert Pines 41, South Tahoe 19

For more coverage, check out our high school football section.

