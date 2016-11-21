Las Vegas Sun

November 21, 2016

High School Football Picks: State Semifinals

By (contact), (contact)

There are big favorites in each of this week’s state semifinal high school football games.

A state championship rematch, and third meeting in five years, between Bishop Gorman and Liberty High looks inevitable. Which team has a better chance of getting upset in Saturday’s state semifinals.

Read below to find picks from Ray Brewer and Case Keefer.

The week of November 26

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
4-0 (1.000)
Season:
141-53 (.727)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
4-0 (1.000)
Season:
253-41 (.789)

Gorman scores early and often, make a statement with convincing win.
Bishop Gorman 57, Arbor View 7

Bishop Gorman
vs.
Arbor View

Arbor View keeps it close in the first half; Bishop Gorman blows it out in the second.
Bishop Gorman 49, Arbor View 7

Pats finally get it done in Reno.
Liberty 26, Damonte Ranch 19

Liberty
at
Damonte Ranch

Ethan Dedeaux will not be denied.
Liberty 36, Damonte Ranch 14

