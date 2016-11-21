High School Football Picks: State Semifinals

Monday, Nov. 21, 2016 | 2:15 p.m.
There are big favorites in each of this week’s state semifinal high school football games.
A state championship rematch, and third meeting in five years, between Bishop Gorman and Liberty High looks inevitable. Which team has a better chance of getting upset in Saturday’s state semifinals.
Read below to find picks from Ray Brewer and Case Keefer.
The week of November 26
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
4-0 (1.000)
Season:
141-53 (.727)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
4-0 (1.000)
Season:
253-41 (.789)
Gorman scores early and often, make a statement with convincing win.
Bishop Gorman 57, Arbor View 7
Arbor View keeps it close in the first half; Bishop Gorman blows it out in the second.
Bishop Gorman 49, Arbor View 7
Pats finally get it done in Reno.
Liberty 26, Damonte Ranch 19
Liberty
at
Damonte Ranch
Ethan Dedeaux will not be denied.
Liberty 36, Damonte Ranch 14
