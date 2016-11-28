High School Football Picks: State Championship

Liberty High and Bishop Gorman will face off in the state championship for the third time in the past five years at 12:10 Saturday afternoon at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The Patriots gave up more than 60 points in each of the first two meetings. Can they hold the Gaels to fewer and improve from last year’s 41-point loss?

Check below to find picks from Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer.