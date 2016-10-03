High School Football Picks: Week 7

Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 | 1:30 p.m.
Basic, Eldorado and Legacy proved the picks column wrong last week.
Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer picked against the three teams, all of which prevailed by at least a touchdown. What team(s) will do the same in week 7? There are plenty of contenders.
Check below for full picks ahead of this week’s high school football slate, and post your own selections in the comments.
The week of October 7
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
14-4 (.777)
Season:
76-28 (.731)
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
13-5 (.722)
Season:
80-24 (.769)
Back the Pack. #howlyeah
Basic 30, Coronado 13
Wolves have a real shot at a home playoff game.
Basic 35, Coronado 21
Must-win for both in race for playoffs.
Green Valley 25, Silverado 13
Thinking this comes down to the fourth quarter, where Green Valley’s passing game awakens.
Green Valley 31, Silverado 17
Nobody is beating the Patriots.
Liberty 43, Foothill 13
Probably not, but Foothill keeps it closer for longer than Green Valley last week.
Liberty 52, Foothill 16
This is essentially the Northeast League championship game.
Las Vegas 20, Canyon Springs 18
Both teams are close to equal at their best, but Las Vegas is more consistent.
Las Vegas 27, Canyon Springs 21
Anyone have a coin?
Valley 20, Eldorado 19
Better be a weighted coin because the Sundevils are winning this game.
Eldorado 34, Valley 20
Shadow Ridge gets back on track.
Shadow Ridge 31, Cimarron-Memorial 6
Spartans put a scare into the Mustangs.
Shadow Ridge 34, Cimarron-Memorial 28
This will be the best-attended game of the year.
Arbor View 29, Centennial 22
The Greg Rogers Bowl? His new team beats his old team.
Arbor View 27, Centennial 24
Legacy remains undefeated.
Legacy 34, Faith Lutheran 19
OK Legacy, I won’t pick against you again....until the Arbor View game.
Legacy 27, Faith Lutheran 14
Speaking of undefeated teams, Mountain Lions continue strong season.
Sierra Vista 31, Bonanza 10
Bengals might not score against Mountain Lions’ defense.
Sierra Vista 24, Bonanza 3
Yet another undefeated team we didn’t expect.
Durango 26, Clark 16
Trailblazers keep finding ways to win close games.
Durango 28, Clark 24
Gaels won’t need overtime this week.
Bishop Gorman 49, Spring Valley 0
Gaels won’t even need a quarter to put this one away.
Bishop Gorman 52, Spring Valley 0
Mojave gets its first win.
Mojave 19, Western 0
Rattlers’ offense comes around.
Mojave 34, Western 6
Don’t underestimate Pahrump’s advantage at home.
Pahrump Valley 25, Sunrise Mountain 20
Miners can endure the trip and are up to the task.
Sunrise Mountain 30, Pahrump Valley 20
Virgin Valley in the driver’s seat to win the Sunrise League.
Virgin Valley 31, Del Sol 13
Bulldogs need to fight against a letdown after last week’s big win.
Virgin Valley 24, Del Sol 16
My Cowboys are an offensive juggernaut...
Chaparral 42, Boulder City 0
That Devin Gaddy catch from last week, though.
Chaparral 49, Boulder City 13
Moapa Valley takes out its frustration.
Moapa Valley 41, Rancho 0
No hope for Rams here.
Moapa Valley 31, Rancho 7
Desert Pines back to its high-scoring ways.
Desert Pines 48, Cheyenne 16
Jaguars might actually give up some points too, but still in no position to lose.
Desert Pines 45, Cheyenne 21
