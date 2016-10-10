High School Football Picks: Week 8

Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer have engaged in a season-long debate about which league is more competitive between the Southeast and the Northwest.

But it’s the Southwest that’s causing the most dissension in this week’s picks. Brewer and Keefer differ on a pair of games inside the Sunset Region’s less heralded division.

Check below to find out which matchups they disagree on, as well as picks for all of the week 8 games.