High School Football Picks: Week 8

Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer have engaged in a season-long debate about which league is more competitive between the Southeast and the Northwest.
But it’s the Southwest that’s causing the most dissension in this week’s picks. Brewer and Keefer differ on a pair of games inside the Sunset Region’s less heralded division.
Check below to find out which matchups they disagree on, as well as picks for all of the week 8 games.
The week of October 14
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
12-5 (.706)
Season:
88-33 (.727)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
12-5 (.706)
Season:
92-29 (.760)
Wolves will start dominating the Henderson Bowl like GV did in the 1990s.
Basic 39, Green Valley 19
Basic has too many receiving threats to contain.
Basic 42, Green Valley 28
Happy Homecoming, Patriots.
Liberty 51, Coronado 3
R.I.P, Coronado defense.
Liberty 56, Coronado 7
The Fighting Cunninghams inch closer to playoffs.
Silverado 19, Foothill 16
Close call, but I trust Silverado’s offense a little more.
Silverado 27, Foothill 21
Las Vegas beats first-place Eldorado.
Las Vegas 41, Eldorado 12
Disappointing year for Wildcats, but they usually handle their business against outmatched opponents.
Las Vegas 38, Eldorado 14
Winners get a playoff berth.
Valley 26, Rancho 25
Iyen Medlock makes the difference.
Valley 34, Rancho 20
Who else is looking forward to Arbor View-Gorman on Thanksgiving?
Arbor View 43, Palo Verde 15
This rivalry has unfortunately lost some steam.
Arbor View 36, Palo Verde 13
Faith Lutheran coach Fox has plenty of wins on this field.
Faith Lutheran 25, Cimarron-Memorial 16
He’s also got plenty of adjustments on a weekly basis to make Faith tough to beat.
Faith Lutheran 37, Cimarron-Memorial 7
Centennial answers the bell in must-win spot.
Centennial 28, Shadow Ridge 22
There’s a lot to figure out at Centennial, but I think it’s capable.
Centennial 24, Shadow Ridge 20
It’s again not pretty, but Sierra Vista remains undefeated.
Sierra Vista 36, Desert Oasis 29
Don’t let the records fool you: This game is close to evenly matched. An upset may be in store.
Desert Oasis 24, Sierra Vista 23
If the NIAA did its realignment by sport, this game wouldn’t be played.
Gorman 60, Clark 0
Gorman wins big, duh.
Gorman 51, Clark 3
Banner returns home to Bonanza.
Bonanza 21, Spring Valley 18
If Grizzlies can score on Gorman, they can score big on Bonanza.
Spring Valley 28, Bonanza 27
In the wide-open 3A, Cheyenne has a legit chance for a nice November run.
Cheyenne 31, Mojave 12
Cheyenne quarterback Matthew LaBonte impresses.
Cheyenne 30, Mojave 16
Closer than you think.
Desert Pines 31, Sunrise Mountain 26
Or not.
Desert Pines 42, Sunrise Mountain 17
Trojans get it done on road.
Pahrump Valley 31, Western 16
Hope Western is competitive again one day, but today is not that day.
Pahrump Valley 45, Western 6
Chaparral’s passing attack too much for the Bulldogs.
Chaparral 40, Virgin Valley 22
Winner of this game is a bona fide state championship contender.
Virgin Valley 28, Chaparral 21
Tough to win in Overton for any opponent.
Moapa Valley 27, Del Sol 19
Pirates might yet be trouble in the playoffs.
Moapa Valley 27, Del Sol 15
Credit to Durango for continuing its winning ways.
Durango 38, Boulder City 0
If not for Gorman’s Houdini act two weeks ago, Durango would be the last undefeated team left standing in the Southwest.
Durango 50, Boulder City 5
