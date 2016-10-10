Las Vegas Sun

October 10, 2016

High School Football Picks: Week 8

By (contact)

Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer have engaged in a season-long debate about which league is more competitive between the Southeast and the Northwest.

But it’s the Southwest that’s causing the most dissension in this week’s picks. Brewer and Keefer differ on a pair of games inside the Sunset Region’s less heralded division.

Check below to find out which matchups they disagree on, as well as picks for all of the week 8 games.

The week of October 14

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
12-5 (.706)
Season:
88-33 (.727)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
12-5 (.706)
Season:
92-29 (.760)

Wolves will start dominating the Henderson Bowl like GV did in the 1990s.
Basic 39, Green Valley 19

Green Valley
at
Basic

Basic has too many receiving threats to contain.
Basic 42, Green Valley 28

Happy Homecoming, Patriots.
Liberty 51, Coronado 3

Coronado
at
Liberty

R.I.P, Coronado defense.
Liberty 56, Coronado 7

The Fighting Cunninghams inch closer to playoffs.
Silverado 19, Foothill 16

Foothill
at
Silverado

Close call, but I trust Silverado’s offense a little more.
Silverado 27, Foothill 21

Las Vegas beats first-place Eldorado.
Las Vegas 41, Eldorado 12

Las Vegas
at
Eldorado

Disappointing year for Wildcats, but they usually handle their business against outmatched opponents.
Las Vegas 38, Eldorado 14

Winners get a playoff berth.
Valley 26, Rancho 25

Valley
at
Rancho

Iyen Medlock makes the difference.
Valley 34, Rancho 20

Who else is looking forward to Arbor View-Gorman on Thanksgiving?
Arbor View 43, Palo Verde 15

Palo Verde
at
Arbor View

This rivalry has unfortunately lost some steam.
Arbor View 36, Palo Verde 13

Faith Lutheran coach Fox has plenty of wins on this field.
Faith Lutheran 25, Cimarron-Memorial 16

Cimarron-Memorial
at
Faith Lutheran

He’s also got plenty of adjustments on a weekly basis to make Faith tough to beat.
Faith Lutheran 37, Cimarron-Memorial 7

Centennial answers the bell in must-win spot.
Centennial 28, Shadow Ridge 22

Centennial
at
Shadow Ridge

There’s a lot to figure out at Centennial, but I think it’s capable.
Centennial 24, Shadow Ridge 20

It’s again not pretty, but Sierra Vista remains undefeated.
Sierra Vista 36, Desert Oasis 29

Desert Oasis
at
Sierra Vista

Don’t let the records fool you: This game is close to evenly matched. An upset may be in store.
Desert Oasis 24, Sierra Vista 23

If the NIAA did its realignment by sport, this game wouldn’t be played.
Gorman 60, Clark 0

Clark
at
Bishop Gorman

Gorman wins big, duh.
Gorman 51, Clark 3

Banner returns home to Bonanza.
Bonanza 21, Spring Valley 18

Bonanza
at
Spring Valley

If Grizzlies can score on Gorman, they can score big on Bonanza.
Spring Valley 28, Bonanza 27

In the wide-open 3A, Cheyenne has a legit chance for a nice November run.
Cheyenne 31, Mojave 12

Cheyenne
at
Mojave

Cheyenne quarterback Matthew LaBonte impresses.
Cheyenne 30, Mojave 16

Closer than you think.
Desert Pines 31, Sunrise Mountain 26

Desert Pines
at
Sunrise Mountain

Or not.
Desert Pines 42, Sunrise Mountain 17

Trojans get it done on road.
Pahrump Valley 31, Western 16

Pahrump Valley
at
Western

Hope Western is competitive again one day, but today is not that day.
Pahrump Valley 45, Western 6

Chaparral’s passing attack too much for the Bulldogs.
Chaparral 40, Virgin Valley 22

Chaparral
at
Virgin Valley

Winner of this game is a bona fide state championship contender.
Virgin Valley 28, Chaparral 21

Tough to win in Overton for any opponent.
Moapa Valley 27, Del Sol 19

Del Sol
at
Moapa Valley

Pirates might yet be trouble in the playoffs.
Moapa Valley 27, Del Sol 15

Credit to Durango for continuing its winning ways.
Durango 38, Boulder City 0

Boulder City
at
Durango

If not for Gorman’s Houdini act two weeks ago, Durango would be the last undefeated team left standing in the Southwest.
Durango 50, Boulder City 5

For more coverage, check out our high school football section.

