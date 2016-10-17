High School Football Picks: Week 9

Monday, Oct. 17, 2016 | 3:27 p.m.
With the class 3A playoffs beginning next week, this is the final full week of high school football in town.
The Sun’s annual picks competition is far from decided, however, with room for sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer to jockey for position.
Check below for picks on every week 9 game.
The week of October 21
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
15-2 (.882)
Season:
103-35 (.746)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
14-3 (.824)
Season:
106-32 (.768)
Closer than you think.
Arbor View 33, Legacy 22
This is the week Legacy’s big offensive numbers go down; Arbor View’s defense is too much.
Arbor View 30, Legacy 14
It’s now or never for the Gators.
Green Valley 35, Coronado 13
Gators keep alive diminishing postseason chances.
Green Valley 27, Coronado 20
There’s no way Basic stumbles in this spot.
Basic 43, Foothill 14
Falcons cover, Wolves win.
Basic 35, Foothill 24
Liberty takes Silverado’s best punch, pulls away late.
Liberty 38, Silverado 17
Kenyon Oblad will pick apart Skyhawks’ secondary.
Liberty 38, Silverado 13
Rancho players weren’t born the last time the Rams beat Vegas.
Las Vegas 51, Rancho 0
Wildcats score early and often.
Las Vegas 48, Rancho 6
A win gives Canyon Springs the official Northeast title.
Canyon Springs 41, Eldorado 0
Pioneers clobber Sundevils.
Canyon Springs 42, Eldorado 7
Palo Verde finally breaks into win column.
Palo Verde 20, Cimarron-Memorial 14
Palo Verde gets a win — barely.
Palo Verde 28, Cimarron-Memorial 27
Shadow Ridge’s run offense too much for Faith.
Shadow Ridge 31, Faith Lutheran 21
Malik Lindsey is a straight mustang on the Mustangs.
Shadow Ridge 34, Faith Lutheran 31
Gorman gave up just one first down last week.
Bishop Gorman 54, Desert Oasis 0
Unlike past weeks, I have no urge to pick Desert Oasis in an upset this week.
Bishop Gorman 54, Desert Oasis 6
Durango is the more physical team, better up front.
Durango 34, Sierra Vista 26
Sierra Vista’s defense is the unit I trust the most in this battle of undefeated teams.
Sierra Vista 20, Durango 16
Clark’s defense leads the way.
Clark 20, Spring Valley 12
I’ll go with the underdog in what feels like a tossup between winless Southwest teams.
Spring Valley 28, Bonanza 27
Tough to win at Pahrump.
Pahrump Valley 35, Mojave 20
Mojave has improved, but hasn’t totally closed the gap on Pahrump.
Pahrump Valley 27, Mojave 21
Season finale for Western.
Desert Pines 50, Western 8
Jaguars finally post the blowout everyone’s been expecting.
Desert Pines 52, Western 0
Won’t stop picking against Sunrise Mountain now.
Sunrise Mountain 32, Cheyenne 20
Cheyenne has been one of the most underrated teams in town this season.
Cheyenne 34, Sunrise Mountain 28
Virgin Valley completes undefeated Sunrise League season.
Virgin Valley 40, Boulder City 0
Bulldogs finish off regular season without single Southern Nevada loss. Bravo.
Virgin Valley 31, Boulder City 6
Not a homer pick here. Chap’s offense too much for Pirates.
Chaparral 31, Moapa Valley 28
Guess who’s back? Moapa’s back.
Moapa Valley 21, Cheyenne 20
Bonanza football heading in the right direction.
Bonanza 37, Del Sol 13
Bengals go on a winning streak for the first time in a while.
Bonanza 27, Del Sol 18
