Las Vegas Sun

October 17, 2016

Currently: 81° — Complete forecast

0 Comments

High School Football Picks: Week 9

By (contact), (contact)

With the class 3A playoffs beginning next week, this is the final full week of high school football in town.

The Sun’s annual picks competition is far from decided, however, with room for sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer to jockey for position.

Check below for picks on every week 9 game.

The week of October 21

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
15-2 (.882)
Season:
103-35 (.746)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
14-3 (.824)
Season:
106-32 (.768)

Closer than you think.
Arbor View 33, Legacy 22

Arbor View
at
Legacy

This is the week Legacy’s big offensive numbers go down; Arbor View’s defense is too much.
Arbor View 30, Legacy 14

It’s now or never for the Gators.
Green Valley 35, Coronado 13

Green Valley
at
Coronado

Gators keep alive diminishing postseason chances.
Green Valley 27, Coronado 20

There’s no way Basic stumbles in this spot.
Basic 43, Foothill 14

Basic
at
Foothill

Falcons cover, Wolves win.
Basic 35, Foothill 24

Liberty takes Silverado’s best punch, pulls away late.
Liberty 38, Silverado 17

Silverado
at
Liberty

Kenyon Oblad will pick apart Skyhawks’ secondary.
Liberty 38, Silverado 13

Rancho players weren’t born the last time the Rams beat Vegas.
Las Vegas 51, Rancho 0

Rancho
at
Las Vegas

Wildcats score early and often.
Las Vegas 48, Rancho 6

A win gives Canyon Springs the official Northeast title.
Canyon Springs 41, Eldorado 0

Eldorado
at
Canyon Springs

Pioneers clobber Sundevils.
Canyon Springs 42, Eldorado 7

Palo Verde finally breaks into win column.
Palo Verde 20, Cimarron-Memorial 14

Cimarron-Memorial
at
Palo Verde

Palo Verde gets a win — barely.
Palo Verde 28, Cimarron-Memorial 27

Shadow Ridge’s run offense too much for Faith.
Shadow Ridge 31, Faith Lutheran 21

Shadow Ridge
at
Faith Lutheran

Malik Lindsey is a straight mustang on the Mustangs.
Shadow Ridge 34, Faith Lutheran 31

Gorman gave up just one first down last week.
Bishop Gorman 54, Desert Oasis 0

Bishop Gorman
at
Desert Oasis

Unlike past weeks, I have no urge to pick Desert Oasis in an upset this week.
Bishop Gorman 54, Desert Oasis 6

Durango is the more physical team, better up front.
Durango 34, Sierra Vista 26

Sierra Vista
at
Durango

Sierra Vista’s defense is the unit I trust the most in this battle of undefeated teams.
Sierra Vista 20, Durango 16

Clark’s defense leads the way.
Clark 20, Spring Valley 12

Spring Valley
at
Clark

I’ll go with the underdog in what feels like a tossup between winless Southwest teams.
Spring Valley 28, Bonanza 27

Tough to win at Pahrump.
Pahrump Valley 35, Mojave 20

Mojave
at
Pahrump Valley

Mojave has improved, but hasn’t totally closed the gap on Pahrump.
Pahrump Valley 27, Mojave 21

Season finale for Western.
Desert Pines 50, Western 8

Desert Pines
at
Western

Jaguars finally post the blowout everyone’s been expecting.
Desert Pines 52, Western 0

Won’t stop picking against Sunrise Mountain now.
Sunrise Mountain 32, Cheyenne 20

Sunrise Mountain
at
Cheyenne

Cheyenne has been one of the most underrated teams in town this season.
Cheyenne 34, Sunrise Mountain 28

Virgin Valley completes undefeated Sunrise League season.
Virgin Valley 40, Boulder City 0

Virgin Valley
at
Boulder City

Bulldogs finish off regular season without single Southern Nevada loss. Bravo.
Virgin Valley 31, Boulder City 6

Not a homer pick here. Chap’s offense too much for Pirates.
Chaparral 31, Moapa Valley 28

Moapa Valley
at
Chaparral

Guess who’s back? Moapa’s back.
Moapa Valley 21, Cheyenne 20

Bonanza football heading in the right direction.
Bonanza 37, Del Sol 13

Del Sol City
at
Bonanza

Bengals go on a winning streak for the first time in a while.
Bonanza 27, Del Sol 18

For more coverage, check out our high school football section.

0 Comments

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy