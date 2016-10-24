High School Football Picks: Week 10

Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 | 11:40 a.m.
Las Vegas Sun sports editors Ray Brewer and Case Keefer agree that Thursday’s playoff play-in game between Green Valley and Foothill will be close.
They disagree on which team will ultimately claim the Southeast division’s final spot and go to Canyon Springs for the first round next week.
Check below to see who is on which side along with picks on all of the other action across the valley.
Are the Jags still the 3A classification favorites Yes.
Desert Pines 50, Del Sol 12
I’d agree that they’re the favorites, but if it’s Desert Pines or the field, I’ll take the field.
Desert Pines 46, Del Sol 21
Tough to win at Moapa Valley in the playoffs.
Moapa Valley 28, Pahrump Valley 13
Jacob Leavitt has been absolutely incredible for Moapa.
Moapa Valley 38, Pahrump Valley 20
Cheyenne is peaking at the right time.
Cheyenne 51, Chaparral 39
Not even picking "your" Cowboys? *Shakes head.* I'll do it for you.
Chaparral 28, Cheyenne 20
I’m going down with the Miners.
Sunrise Mountain 30, Virgin Valley 23
There’s some real upset potential here, but I think the Bulldogs’ defense is enough to prevent it.
Virgin Valley 28, Sunrise Mountain 21
Silverado sends Coronado to winless season in league play.
Silverado 19, Coronado 13
In any division other than the Southeast, Coronado could have competed for a playoff spot.
Silverado 34, Coronado 13
Teams will combine for more than 100 pass attempts.
Liberty 54, Basic 37
I’ll take well under 100 pass attempts, because Liberty will be up by too many points at the end to throw.
Liberty 49, Basic 20
And the playoff spot goes to....
Green Valley 20, Foothill 19
Can I pick a tie? Legitimately torn 50/50 on this game.
Foothill 21, Green Valley 20
Las Vegas readies for playoff with easy win.
Las Vegas 50, Valley 0
Can’t see this being close.
Las Vegas 41, Valley 7
Canyon Springs will be a tough out in the playoffs.
Canyon Springs 40, Rancho 0
Can’t see this being close part II.
Canyon Springs 36, Rancho 0
Can both teams combine to score more than 100 points?
Faith Lutheran 49, Centennial 37
No, but I do smell a shootout.
Faith Lutheran 41, Centennial 27
Shadow Ridge gets back on track.
Shadow Ridge 30, Palo Verde 15
Confidence boost from first win is all Palo Verde needed.
Palo Verde 28, Shadow Ridge 26
Not only is Gorman not giving up any points, it’s not surrendering a first down.
Bishop Gorman 59, Durango 0
From six straight wins to two straight losses for Durango.
Bishop Gorman 49, Durango 6
Ricardo Hill has been great for Bonanza.
Bonanza 31, Clark 16
Good on the Bengals for winning three in a row after this one.
Bonanza 37, Clark 16
Anyone have a coin?
Desert Oasis 19, Spring Valley 16
Probably unfair to Grizzlies, but I can’t get their 42-12 loss to Sierra Vista out of my mind. Desert Oasis almost beat Sierra Vista.
Desert Oasis 24, Spring Valley 20
