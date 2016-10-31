High School Football Picks: Week 11

Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 | 2:10 p.m.
No change in the picks standings will occur this week.
Ray Brewer and Case Keefer agree on all 12 games being contested across Southern Nevada on Friday night.
Check below to find out their consensus picks.
The week of November 4
Brewer's Picks
Last Week
9-6 (.600)
Season:
123-47 (.723)
Brewer vs. Keefer
Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.
Keefer's Picks
Last Week
13-2 (.866)
Season:
134-36 (.780)
Finally, Desert Pines ends its misery against Moapa Valley.
Desert Pines 26, Moapa Valley 22
Jaguars will treasure this victory.
Desert Pines 34, Moapa Valley 28
My heart is telling me to pick Chap, my mind says roll with the home team.
Virgin Valley 24, Chaparral 15
Cowboys won’t stop Jayden Perkins.
Virgin Valley 30, Chaparral 20
Silverado’s defense stops the Las Vegas running game.
Silverado 27, Las Vegas 18
Facing the Skyhawks is not much of a reward for a solid season from the Wildcats.
Silverado 27, Las Vegas 16
Awesome that Valley made the playoffs. It’s a shame it is stuck playing in wrong classification.
Liberty 63, Valley 0
Patriots will score however many points they want.
Liberty 63, Valley 6
Awesome that Eldorado made playoffs. It’s a shame it’s stuck playing in the wrong classification.
Basic 53, Eldorado 8
Either way, Basic is going to have a chance for revenge in the next round.
Basic 49, Eldorado 6
Canyon Springs’ size, physical style too much for Foothill.
Canyon Springs 20, Foothill 17
Foothill may score early but Canyon Springs’ defense will ultimately rise to the occasion.
Canyon Springs 24, Foothill 21
Aggies cap another undefeated season in Northwest League.
Arbor View 50, Cimarron-Memorial 8
Said it before and will say it again: This is the best Arbor View team ever.
Arbor View 48, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Palo Verde can’t score with Centennial.
Centennial 30, Palo Verde 16
Bulldogs have risen from the dead.
Centennial 27, Palo Verde 20
Will the teams combine for more than 10 pass attempts?
Legacy 31, Shadow Ridge 20
That’s a good number, wouldn’t be shocked if they didn’t throw 10 times.
Legacy 24, Shadow Ridge 21
Sierra Vista gives Gorman its best punch, still loses big.
Bishop Gorman 49, Sierra Vista 12
There is no way Sierra Vista scores 12 points on Bishop Gorman.
Bishop Gorman 52, Sierra Vista 0
Impressed with the coaching of Bonanza’s Dion Lee.
Bonanza 22, Desert Oasis 20
Should be another close game, but I trust Bonanza more in close games.
Bonanza 28, Desert Oasis 21
Durango gets back to its winning ways.
Durango 25, Spring Valley 18
Durango’s defense will force Spring Valley to make mistakes.
Durango 26, Spring Valley 13
