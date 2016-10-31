Las Vegas Sun

October 31, 2016

High School Football Picks: Week 11

By (contact), (contact)

No change in the picks standings will occur this week.

Ray Brewer and Case Keefer agree on all 12 games being contested across Southern Nevada on Friday night.

Check below to find out their consensus picks.

The week of November 4

Brewer's Picks
Last Week
9-6 (.600)
Season:
123-47 (.723)

Brewer vs. Keefer

Las Vegas Sun reporters Ray Brewer and
Case Keefer attempt to pick
the winning team from prep contests
across the Las Vegas area.

Keefer's Picks
Last Week
13-2 (.866)
Season:
134-36 (.780)

Finally, Desert Pines ends its misery against Moapa Valley.
Desert Pines 26, Moapa Valley 22

Moapa Valley
at
Desert Pines

Jaguars will treasure this victory.
Desert Pines 34, Moapa Valley 28

My heart is telling me to pick Chap, my mind says roll with the home team.
Virgin Valley 24, Chaparral 15

Chaparral
at
Virgin Valley

Cowboys won’t stop Jayden Perkins.
Virgin Valley 30, Chaparral 20

Silverado’s defense stops the Las Vegas running game.
Silverado 27, Las Vegas 18

Silverado
at
Las Vegas

Facing the Skyhawks is not much of a reward for a solid season from the Wildcats.
Silverado 27, Las Vegas 16

Awesome that Valley made the playoffs. It’s a shame it is stuck playing in wrong classification.
Liberty 63, Valley 0

Valley
at
Liberty

Patriots will score however many points they want.
Liberty 63, Valley 6

Awesome that Eldorado made playoffs. It’s a shame it’s stuck playing in the wrong classification.
Basic 53, Eldorado 8

Eldorado
at
Basic

Either way, Basic is going to have a chance for revenge in the next round.
Basic 49, Eldorado 6

Canyon Springs’ size, physical style too much for Foothill.
Canyon Springs 20, Foothill 17

Foothill
at
Canyon Springs

Foothill may score early but Canyon Springs’ defense will ultimately rise to the occasion.
Canyon Springs 24, Foothill 21

Aggies cap another undefeated season in Northwest League.
Arbor View 50, Cimarron-Memorial 8

Cimarron-Memorial
at
Arbor View

Said it before and will say it again: This is the best Arbor View team ever.
Arbor View 48, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Palo Verde can’t score with Centennial.
Centennial 30, Palo Verde 16

Centennial
at
Palo Verde

Bulldogs have risen from the dead.
Centennial 27, Palo Verde 20

Will the teams combine for more than 10 pass attempts?
Legacy 31, Shadow Ridge 20

Shadow Ridge
at
Legacy

That’s a good number, wouldn’t be shocked if they didn’t throw 10 times.
Legacy 24, Shadow Ridge 21

Sierra Vista gives Gorman its best punch, still loses big.
Bishop Gorman 49, Sierra Vista 12

Bishop Gorman
at
Sierra Vista

There is no way Sierra Vista scores 12 points on Bishop Gorman.
Bishop Gorman 52, Sierra Vista 0

Impressed with the coaching of Bonanza’s Dion Lee.
Bonanza 22, Desert Oasis 20

Bonanza
at
Desert Oasis

Should be another close game, but I trust Bonanza more in close games.
Bonanza 28, Desert Oasis 21

Durango gets back to its winning ways.
Durango 25, Spring Valley 18

Spring Valley
at
Durango

Durango’s defense will force Spring Valley to make mistakes.
Durango 26, Spring Valley 13

For more coverage, check out our high school football section.

