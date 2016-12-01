Vegas Play of the Day: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Minnesota Vikings plus-3.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys: $550 to win $500

The Cowboys are sitting pretty, feeling good about themselves for protecting the NFL’s best record with a Thanksgiving victory over a divisional rival. The Vikings are entirely uncomfortable, beginning to feel even more pressure from their collapse that continued with a Thanksgiving defeat to a divisional rival.

This is a good spot for Minnesota. A month and a half ago, U.S. Bank Stadium was touted as giving one of the best home field advantages in the NFL after the Vikings covered and won their first four games there.

Now they aren’t even a favorite in the venue? It’s a testament to how unstoppable Dallas has looked, but Minnesota’s defense might be the antidote.

Dallas has scored at least 27 points in seven straight games and nine of its last 10 appearances. Minnesota hasn’t given up that many all year.

This game feels like it will come down to a field goal either way. The Vikings are hungrier, so they just might pull away for a narrow win.

With 3.5 points, they’re certainly the play.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (18-16-1, $10,465), Keefer (24-21-2, $9,251), Granger (2-6, $7,6300)

