Vegas Play of the Day: Duquesne at Pittsburgh

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Jesse Granger has taken the place of retired Taylor Bern.

Duquesne plus-15.5 at Pittsburgh: $550 to win $500: Duquesne has won just three of its initial eight games of the season, and rank in the bottom third nationally in points scored and points allowed. Those aren’t exactly numbers that jump off the page to support wagering on the Dukes tonight at Pittsburgh, but then again, I’m not wagering on them to win outright. They just need to cover.

It’s a rivalry game with the schools located about two miles apart. The golden rule when wagering on rivalry games is to throw previous results out the window, which I clearly have done.

Pittsburgh players will be confident after a double-digit win early this week at Maryland. I’m guessing they will be too confident and overlook their neighborhood rivals. What’s important to note in the lopsided win is how Pitt had an exceptional game shooting the ball — 67 percent in the first half to build a more than 20-point halftime lead. They won’t make their shots at that rate every night.

Duquesne will have one of the best players on the court in guard Tarin Smith, an explosive sophomore who is averaging 11 points and nearly four assists per game. The Nebraska transfer should keep the Dukes in the game.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (18-16-1, $10,465), Keefer (25-21-2, $9,751), Granger (2-6, $7,6300)

