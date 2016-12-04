Week 13 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest Jameis Winston, Buccaneers look to continue defying odds in San Diego

The Buccaneers are on a three-game winning and covering streak since quarterback Jameis Winston gave his, “I’m not a loser,” speech.

One member of the Las Vegas Sun sports staff believes Winston will lead his team to a fourth straight outright victory today. The other two aren’t as optimistic.

Tampa Bay at San Diego is the most popular game of the day in the Sun’s handicapping contest, which requires competitors to make six plays off of the South Point betting board with one labeled as a best bet.

Check below to find who likes what side along with the rest of the picks and best bets.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 37-34-1 (5-0-1 last week)

Chiefs plus-5.5 at Falcons

49ers minus-1.5 at Bears

Raiders minus-3 vs. Bills

Redskins plus-2 at Cardinals

Jets plus-2 vs. Bills

Best Bet (7-5): Buccaneers plus-3.5 at Chargers The Buccaneers have hit their stride, winning three games in a row including impressive wins in Arrowhead and against the Seahawks. The Buccaneers also covered the spread in all three games. Mike Evans, who has 14 catches for 209 yards and two touchdowns in the last two games, should feast on the Chargers’ 26th ranked pass defense.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 35-33-4 (4-2 last week)

Texans vs. Packers over 44.5

Bengals minus-1.5 vs. Eagles

Bears minus-1.5 vs. 49ers

Saints minus-6 vs. Lions

Ravens minus-3.5 vs. Dolphins

Best Bet (4-7-1): Chargers minus-3.5 vs. Buccaneers If you take away the Chargers’ close loses to the Saints, Colts and Raiders, they’d have an 8-3 record and would be one game out of having the best record in the AFC. They need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive, which should lead to some urgency and a comfortable win against visiting Tampa Bay. Plus, it’s tough for team to travel from Florida to California, and still be at their best.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 28-40-4 (4-1-1 last week)

Falcons minus-5.5 vs. Chiefs

Eagles plus-1.5 at Bengals

Bills plus-3 at Raiders

Chargers minus-3.5 vs. Buccaneers

Jets plus-2 vs. Colts

Best Bet (4-8): Saints minus-6 vs. Lions The Lions’ defense is truly horrendous, and they haven’t faced any teams recently that could really exploit it. The Saints will change that. Detroit’s 7-4 record is misleading, a fact that will start to reveal itself today.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.