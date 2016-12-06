Vegas Play of the Day: Northeastern at Harvard

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Northeastern at Harvard, Total Over 136: $550 to win $500: Six of Northeastern’s eight games have by high-scoring. It beat Maine 80-72 and narrowly lost its two most recent games, 77-75 to Stony Brook and 80-77 to Cornell. It’s a team that plays at a fast pace and is capable of scoring — two musts when wagering a game over the total.

Harvard ranks 304th nationally in points per game at 67.3, which forced oddsmakers to establish the total to an obtainable 136. Northeastern’s T.J. Williams averages 22.8 points and 6.6 assists per game. He’s good enough to score in bunches, meaning Harvard would have to score to keep pace and cash the over-the-total tickets.

Current Standings: Brewer (19-16-1, $10,965), Keefer (26-21-2, $10,051), Granger (2-6, $7,630)

