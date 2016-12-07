Vegas Play of the Day: Butler at Indiana State

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Butler at Indiana State, Total Over 136: $550 to win $500: Butler has scored 70 or more points in six of its eight games, including twice surpassing the 90 point mark. It is a minus-10 point favorite today at Indiana State, meaning Indiana State will have to score with Butler to have a chance to win.

Let’s do a little math: Indiana State averages 74.6 points per game; Butler averages 78.9 points per game. Together, that’s 153 points. So, why did oddsmakers establish the total at 136? Play the over all day.

Current Standings: Brewer (20-16-1, $11,465), Keefer (26-21-2, $10,051), Granger (2-6, $7,630)

