Vegas Play of the Day: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks

David Goldman / Associated Press

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Atlanta Hawks plus-3.5 at Milwaukee Bucks: $330 to win $300

A few weeks ago, bettors everywhere would have loaded up on the Hawks getting this many points against the Bucks. Circumstances have changed with Atlanta going 2-8 straight-up and against the spread in its last 10 games.

There’s no way around it: The Hawks are struggling. But they won’t be for long.

By the end of the season, they’ll still have one of the better records in the Eastern Conference. Mike Budenholzer is too sharp of a coach to keep down for long, and he’s got enough talent that the results are going to start to turn in his direction.

So let’s look at the Hawks’ losing streak as an opportunity, an opportunity to buy low. The Bucks have one of the best young players in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo, but still a long way to go to become a contender.

In contrast to the Hawks, they’ve won five of six with the lone loss coming by a point to the Spurs. They’re playing great, but it won’t last forever.

The betting line is already tight, but these teams are even closer than it implies.

Current Standings: Brewer (21-16-1, $11,965), Keefer (26-21-2, $10,051), Grimala (0-1, $9,500), Granger (2-6, $7,630)

