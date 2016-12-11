Vegas Play of the Day: Cowboys at Giants

Julio Cortez / AP

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

New York Giants plus-4 vs. Dallas Cowboys, $440 to win $400:

The Dallas Cowboys have won an NFL-best 10 straight games, with their last loss coming to the New York Giants on Sept. 11. The Giants handed the Cowboys their only loss of the season thus far 20-19, and that was in Arlington. This time New York gets them at MetLife Stadium, and I think the Giants can keep this one close, if not pull off the outright upset.

Dallas is clearly the better and more consistent team of the two, but the Giants match up perfectly with their NFC East rivals. The way to stop the Cowboys is to shut down Ezekiel Elliott (who currently leads the league with 1,285 rushing yards) and force Dak Prescott to beat you through the air.

The Giants' front seven held Elliott to 51 yards on 20 carries in the first meeting of the year and have held opponents to only 91 yards per game this year (fourth best in the NFL).

New York’s offense has been as inconsistent as they come and has struggled most against teams with a strong pass rush. Fortunately for Eli Manning and company, the Cowboys defense doesn’t get to the quarterback with any regularity. Dallas ranks 22nd in the league with only 23 sacks this year.

I’m tempted to bet the money line, but instead I’ll take the 4 points with the Giants.

Current Standings: Brewer (21-16-1, $11,965), Keefer (28-21-2, $10,651), Grimala (0-1, $9,500), Granger (2-6, $7,630)