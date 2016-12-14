Vegas Play of the Day: Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Georgia, Total Over 152: $770 to win $700 Louisiana-Lafayette is seventh nationally in scoring at 90 points per game, including posting 101, 94, 92 and 91 points in its four most recent games. More important, Louisiana-Lafayette surrenders 72.6 per game to rank 202nd nationally.

Georgia averages just 73 points per game, but it scored 86 and 79 points in its two most recent games. The Bulldogs are a 9-point betting favorite, which means it will control the pace and should win comfortably. But when Louisiana-Lafayette starts scoring this will become a high-scoring affair as Georgia pulls away.

Current Standings: Brewer (21-17-1, $11,415), Keefer (28-21-2, $10,651), Grimala (0-2, $8,950), Granger (3-6, $8,030)

