Vegas Play of the Day: Gildan New Mexico Bowl

ASSOCIATED PRESS

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

UTSA plus-7.5 vs. New Mexico in Gildan New Mexico Bowl: $550 to win $500

The lines on the first day of bowl games are pretty tight. This is the only one that jumped out.

I’m always game to fade New Mexico when it’s giving points, especially when it’s giving this many points. The Lobos are one of the least impressive 8-4 teams you’ll ever encounter.

They had a fantastic 56-35 win over Wyoming as 3-point underdogs to win their last game. But other than that the only teams they’ve beaten by more than this point spread are UNR, UL-Monroe and South Dakota.

The latter pair are two of the eight worst teams in the nation by Football Outsiders’ F/+ ratings, and South Dakota is an FCS school. The only thing New Mexico can do decently is run the ball with Teriyon Gipson and Tyrone Owens.

UTSA is poised to slow the ground attack with a strong defensive front that includes playmaking linebackers Josiah Tauaefa and La’Kel Bass. The Roadrunners will be fired up to play in their first ever bowl game.

That helps ease the concerns of New Mexico playing in its home stadium. It would be one thing if the Lobos were laying a field goal.

A touchdown is too much. More than a touchdown is a gift.

Current Standings: Keefer (28-21-2, $10,651), Brewer (21-17-1, $10,645), Grimala (0-2, $8,950), Granger (3-6, $8,030)

