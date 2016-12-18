Vegas Play of the Day: Buccaneers at Cowboys

Jason Behnken / AP

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers plus-6.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, $550 to win $500:

For my play of the day I again look to go against the Cowboys — this time against possibly the hottest team in the NFL. The Buccaneers are on a five-game winning streak and have covered the spread in every game.

After a slow start, second-year quarterback Jameis Winston has caught fire, thanks largely in part to his big-time receiving weapon, Mike Evans. The Texas A&M product already has 80 catches for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns with three games still remaining in the regular season.

Tampa Bay’s front-seven isn’t great, but it’s good enough. The Buccaneers rank 12th in the NFL in run defense, allowing 110 yards per game. They’ve been playing a lot better as of late, not allowing a 100-yard rusher in their past four wins over Kansas City, Seattle, San Diego and New Orleans.

If the Buccaneers can at least contain Ezekiel Elliott and make it a battle of quarterbacks, I trust Winston far more than Dak Prescott. Even if the Buccaneers can’t pull out the outright win, I think they cover the 6.5 points fairly easily.

Current Standings: Keefer (28-22-2, $10,101), Brewer (21-17-1, $10,645), Grimala (0-2, $8,950), Granger (3-6, $8,030)