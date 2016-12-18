Las Vegas Sun

Vegas Play of the Day: Buccaneers at Cowboys

Jason Behnken / AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Doug Martin (22) runs 1 yard for a score against the New Orleans Saints during the second quarter of an NFL game Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, in Tampa, Fla.

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers plus-6.5 vs. Dallas Cowboys, $550 to win $500:

For my play of the day I again look to go against the Cowboys — this time against possibly the hottest team in the NFL. The Buccaneers are on a five-game winning streak and have covered the spread in every game.

After a slow start, second-year quarterback Jameis Winston has caught fire, thanks largely in part to his big-time receiving weapon, Mike Evans. The Texas A&M product already has 80 catches for 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns with three games still remaining in the regular season.

Tampa Bay’s front-seven isn’t great, but it’s good enough. The Buccaneers rank 12th in the NFL in run defense, allowing 110 yards per game. They’ve been playing a lot better as of late, not allowing a 100-yard rusher in their past four wins over Kansas City, Seattle, San Diego and New Orleans.

If the Buccaneers can at least contain Ezekiel Elliott and make it a battle of quarterbacks, I trust Winston far more than Dak Prescott. Even if the Buccaneers can’t pull out the outright win, I think they cover the 6.5 points fairly easily.

Current Standings: Keefer (28-22-2, $10,101), Brewer (21-17-1, $10,645), Grimala (0-2, $8,950), Granger (3-6, $8,030)

