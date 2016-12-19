Vegas Play of the Day: Monday Night Football

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Washington Redskins minus-6.5 vs. Carolina Panthers, $990 to win $900:

Washington hosts Carolina in a Monday Night Football game with major playoff implications for the Redskins. The Panthers on the other hand, don’t have much to play for and might not be able to win this game even if they did.

I searched and searched but came up empty handed trying to find a reason the Panthers can win this game, or even keep it close.

The Redskins have covered in five of their last six games, and are second best in the entire league with a 9-4 record against the spread this season. With Dallas, New York and Green Bay winning on Sunday, Washington needs this game to keep pace and keep its wild card hopes alive. Luckily the Redskins face a team that they match up extremely well with.

The Redskins rank third in the NFL in total offense with 412 yards per game and second in yards per play at 6.5. Washington also has the second ranked passing offense in the NFL at 302 yards per game, and no one gives up more passing yards than the Panthers. Carolina ranks 32nd, allowing 272 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers simply can’t cover the Redskins plethora of targets (Pierre Garcon, Jamison Crowder, Desean Jackson and Jordan Reed) and I expect Kirk Cousins to have another big game.

The line has moved to seven at some books in town but many, including the Southpoint, still have 6.5 on the board so I will lay less than a touchdown with Washington.

Current Standings: Keefer (28-22-2, $10,101), Brewer (21-17-1, $10,645), Grimala (0-2, $8,950), Granger (4-6, $8,530)