Vegas Play of the Day: Toronto at Utah

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Utah Jazz plus-2 vs. Toronto Raptors: $550 to win $500 It’s a big spot tonight for the Utah Jazz. They’ve dropped two straight games to fall to 18-12 on the season, but can reaffirm they are a contender by beating Toronto, who last season reached the Eastern Conference finals and enter with a 20-8 record.

In an 80-plus game NBA season, there are few opportunities to get a team’s best effort. Tonight, we’ll see the Jazz at their best, as they will be motivated to show they are a team to be reckoned with.

The holiday home crowd in Salt Lake City will make things difficult for Toronto and give the Jazz a distinct advantage. Utah beat Toronto by four points at home last season. Both teams have similar rosters this year, meaning the game should also be similar — closely contested until the end.

Current Standings: Keefer (29-21-2, $11,051), Brewer (21-17-1, $10,645), Grimala (1-2, $9,450), Granger (4-7, $7,540)

