Week 16 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest Browns may help determine a winner in season-long competition

One of the great things about sports betting is that a seemingly insignificant game can feel like the Super Bowl to anyone who placed action on it.

That phenomenon will take place today in the Sun’s handicapping contest, where the winless Cleveland Browns find themselves playing a deciding role. The two sports writers battling for the season-long title in the contest each used one of their six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board on the Browns’ home game against the Chargers. One wound up on the Chargers minus-4.5; the other took the Browns.

Read below to find all the best bets and picks for week 16 of the contest.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 46-40-4 (3-3 last week)

Panthers plus-3 vs. Falcons

Packers minus-6.5 vs. Vikings

Browns plus-4.5 vs. Chargers

49ers vs. Rams under 40 points

Cowboys minus-6.5 vs. Lions

Best Bet (6-8-1): Titans minus-5 at Jaguars Tennessee beat Jacksonville by two touchdowns earlier this season. The Titans are playing for a playoff spot. Jacksonville is in the first game with an interim coach and its quarterback, Blake Bortles, ranks as one of the worst in the league.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 47-42-1 (3-3 last week)

Dolphins plus-4 at Bills

Buccaneers plus-3.5 at Saints

Panthers plus-3 vs. Falcons

Vikings vs. Packers under 43 points

Bengals plus-1 at Texans

Best Bet (9-6): Chargers minus-4.5 at Browns The Browns are so bad the odds makers simply can’t get the number right. Not only is Cleveland a league worst 0-14 straight up, but it’s also 2-12 against the spread and hasn’t covered a spread since Oct. 16. Yes, the game is in Cleveland but the stands will likely be half-empty on Christmas Eve, and the Chargers might be better on the road than they are in San Diego. They are 10-3 against the spread in their last 13 road games.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 34-51-5 (3-2-1 last week)

Bills minus-4 vs. Dolphins

Saints minus-3.5 vs. Buccaneers

Cardinals plus-8 at Seahawks

Texans minus-1 vs. Bengals

Broncos plus-3.5 at Chiefs

Best Bet (4-10-1): Cowboys minus-6.5 vs. Lions The Cowboys are the best team in the NFL, and at least for one week, they aren’t being bet like it. All the money is on the Lions, holding this spread nearly a field goal lower than where it belongs. The Lions have over-performed this year, and aren’t on the same level as the Cowboys. It will show on Saturday.

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.