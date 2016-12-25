Vegas Play of the Day: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Bern stepped away in the middle of the 2016-2017 season with a 16-12 record and $13,317 bankroll, with Mike Grimala taking his place.

Denver Broncos plus-3.5 at Kansas City Chiefs: $440 to win $400

The Broncos were atrocious on offense in last week’s 16-3 loss to the Patriots, and I’m choosing to ignore it. Denver has labored to score points all year, but it hasn’t been that bad.

It will have a bounce-back against the Chiefs. We’ve already seen that Denver can move the ball on Kansas City.

The Broncos had one of their best showings of the year on that side of the ball a few weeks ago, racking up 464 yards in a crazy 30-27 overtime loss to the Chiefs at home. They never deserved to lose that game, and should get revenge tonight.

Denver knows it has to beat the Chiefs and the Raiders in the final two weeks for the chance at defending its Super Bowl title. The defense is more than up to the challenge; the only question is if the offense can get its act together.

I’ll choose to bet that Trevor Siemian’s 10.8 yards per attempt and three touchdowns against the Chiefs in the teams’ first matchup wasn’t a total mirage. He’ll be efficient again tonight to deliver a Christmas gift in the form of an all-important victory to Denver.

Current Standings: Keefer (30-21-2, $11,451), Brewer (21-17-1, $10,645), Grimala (1-2, $9,450), Granger (4-7, $7,540)

