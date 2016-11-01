Vegas Play of the Day: Grizzlies at Timberwolves

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. As of Nov. 1, Jesse Granger has taken the place of Taylor Bern.

Memphis Grizzlies plus-3.5 at Minnesota Timberwolves, $550 to win $500:

The Grizzlies have had a roller coaster start to the season, while the T-Wolves have fallen flat on their faces.

Memphis beat Minnesota 102-98 in the season opener, and the Timberwolves are 0-2 against the spread, so I couldn’t resist taking the points with the Grizzlies. Yes, it’s Minnesota’s home opener, but the Timberwolves were one of the worst teams in the league at protecting home court last year, with a 14-27 mark at the Target Center.

Karl-Anthony Towns is one of the best young players in the league, but he will struggle against the veteran duo of Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph like he did in the first matchup, where he only nabbed four rebounds. Minnesota has given up the second most second-chance points in the NBA at 20.5 per game, and Memphis knows how to capitalize, averaging 16 second-chance points.

Minnesota jumped out to a 20-3 lead in the first matchup and still lost by four, so give me the underdog Grizzlies.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (21-16-1, $10,591), Brewer (13-15, $8,715), Granger (0-0, $10,000)