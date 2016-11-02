Vegas Play of the Day: Cubs at Indians

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. As of Nov. 1 Jesse Granger has taken the place of the retired Taylor Bern.

Cleveland Indians plus-110 vs. Chicago Cubs, $500 to win $550:

It all comes down to tonight and possibly the most anticipated Game 7 in baseball history.

The value has been with the Indians for the entire series due to the inordinate number of bets the books are taking on the Cubs. That’s the case again tonight, as you can get by far the best pitcher in this year’s postseason at plus money.

Corey Kluber is 4-1 in the playoffs with a staggering 0.89 earned run average and is 2-0 this World Series against the Cubs, allowing only one run in 12 innings of work. The Cubs’ bats have come alive in the last two games, but I still don’t trust them to hit Kluber’s curveball.

Kluber leads the postseason with 35 strikeouts and will hand the game off to closer Andrew Miller, who is second with 29. The Indians end their 68-year drought and break Cubs fans' hearts yet again.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (21-16-1, $10,591), Granger (0-1, $9,450), Brewer (13-15, $8,715)