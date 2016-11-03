Vegas Play of the Day: Boston Celtics at Cleveland Cavaliers

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Cleveland Cavaliers minus-10 vs. Boston Celtics: $330 to win $300

LeBron James famously raises his level of play, with his teammates following, when motivated for a regular season game. This should be one of those occasions.

Not only has James always had a contentious relationship with the Celtics that’s spanned roster generations, but they’ve finally got a team that can hang with his Cavaliers for the first time in may years. Or at least that was a lot of the talk this offseason when Boston signed Al Horford to bolster its promising young roster.

That should have the Cavaliers focused on asserting their dominance in the Eastern Conference. Horford won’t play in this game anyway after a concussion suffered in practice earlier this week.

The Celtics managed to beat the Bulls without him last night, but that was with hitting 14 of 32 three-pointers. They won’t be as fresh on a back-to-back against the defending champions and won’t shoot as well with the Cavaliers emphasizing defense.

This is a game Cleveland will want to win by a lot, and when it wants to win by a lot against conference opponents, it usually does.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (21-16-1, $10,591), Granger (0-2, $8,950), Brewer (13-15, $8,715)

