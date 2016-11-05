Vegas Play of the Day: Alabama at LSU

LSU plus-7.5 vs. Alabama: $660 to win $600

Before the season began, LSU was listed as a 2.5-point favorite in this spot at the Golden Nugget.

It took a while but the Tigers finally look like the team everyone expected back then. Alabama is certainly much better than forecasted, so it deserves a shift in the line for what looks like its toughest game of the season.

But 10 points? That’s too much. Alabama should be a 4-point or maybe even a 6-point favorite here. Crossing the key number of 7 points puts the value on LSU, and makes it a must-take.

Alabama has put up so many points that it’s easy to forget that it’s not a finished product on offense. Freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts has been electric, but also mistake-prone.

It’s going to be easier to make those mistakes against an LSU defense allowing only 4.2 yards per play, which ranks fourth in the nation and is far better than any other team Alabama has faced. LSU’s offense isn’t as guaranteed to find success, but it sure seems like interim coach Ed Orgeron has found some of the right buttons to push, starting with dismissing former offensive coordinator Cam Cameron.

Alabama’s nine defensive touchdowns are an impressive feat and fun story, but it’s impossible to keep that pace. The Crimson Tide are going to face regression at some point.

They’re not going to blow out every team by at least three touchdowns. They’re not going to do it here.

