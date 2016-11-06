Week 9 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest Saints give four points in San Francisco off of a win against Seahawks

Games between two teams with losing records midway through the season are rarely the most bet-on contests in local sports books.

One matchup fitting that criterion is the most popular week 9 game in the Sun’s handicapping contest, though. All three sports writers used one of their six weekly picks off the South Point betting board on the New Orleans Saints’ trip to the San Francisco 49ers.

Check below to find out which side everyone likes in that game, as well as all the other picks and best bets.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 26-22 (2-4 last week)

Lions plus-6 at Vikings

Eagles plus-2.5 at Giants

Ravens plus-2 vs. Steelers

Saints minus-4 at 49ers

Broncos plus-1.5 at Raiders

Best Bet (6-2): Seahawks minus-6.5 vs. Bills The Seahawks have been as unpredictable as any team in the league this year, and are coming off of a loss in New Orleans following a tie in Arizona. But Seattle is a different team at home, where it’s 3-0 at CenturyLink Field. Add to that it’s a primetime game and that building will be rocking. Give me Russell Wilson and the Legion of Boom.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 23-22-3 (4-1-1 last week)

Giants minus-2.5 vs. Eagles

Dolphins minus-3.5 vs. Jets

49ers plus-4 vs. Saints

Colts vs. Packers over 54 points

Titans plus-4.5 at Chargers

Best Bet (3-5): Panthers minus-3 at Rams It felt like the Carolina Panthers of 2015 last week in a double-digit win against the Cardinals. The Panthers pressured the quarterback all game in recording eight sacks and its defense also scored a touchdown. That gave Cam Newton, whose inconsistent play is often puzzling, plenty of breathing room to have a solid game. Rams’ quarterback Case Keenum is one bad throw away from losing his job and is easily having one of the worst seasons of any starter in the NFL.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 18-28-2 (3-3 last week)

Vikings minus-6 vs. Lions

Dolphins minus-3.5 vs. Jets

49ers plus-4 vs. Saints

Rams plus-3 vs. Panthers

Broncos plus-1.5 at Raiders

Best Bet (2-6): Ravens plus-2 vs. Steelers This matchup challenges the belief that there are no true rivalries in the NFL. These two teams play each other close every year, and this season will be no different. Baltimore has the much better defense, one that’s capable of flustering a hobbled Ben Roethlisberger, and shouldn’t be getting points at home.

