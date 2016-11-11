Vegas Play of the Day: New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

Curtis Compton / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Boston Celtics minus-5.5 vs. New York Knicks: $330 to win $300

Both of these teams are failing to live up to expectations early, sitting with 3-4 records and struggling defensively. But one is not like the other.

The Celtics have the pieces to fix their woes, and the same might not be the case with the Knicks. The biggest help for Boston will come when Al Horford returns from a concussion.

That won’t be tonight, but the Celtics still have enough to win comfortably over the Knicks. They’ve likely had an intense two days of practice with the players, led by Isaiah Thomas, expressing frustration over their three-game losing streak and labeling effort as a key to fixing it.

Thomas has shot 42 percent from the field and 12 percent from 3 during the skid, making him a microcosm of the Celtics’ issues. They’re mostly an aberration and not going to continue.

Thomas will shoot better; the Celtics will win more. As far as the Knicks, they look set as a slightly sub-.500 team for the season.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (21-18-1, $9,601), Brewer (14-15, $9,215), Granger (0-4, $8,180)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.