Vegas Play of the Day: Ohio State at Maryland

AP Photo/Andy Manis

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Jesse Granger has taken the place of retired Taylor Bern.

Ohio State minus-28 at Maryland: After struggling against Wisconsin and Northwestern, and losing to Penn State, the Ohio State Buckeyes finally played like a national championship-contending team last week in blowing out Nebraska. A 59-point victory against a top-10 opponent should give them momentum heading into this week’s game at Maryland.

Ohio State isn’t in the top-4 of the college football playoff standings, meaning they’ll be motivated to run-up the score against Maryland to state its case to pollsters. It’s an old sports betting theory — teams keep scoring and scoring with hopes of moving up in the standings. I’ve encountered many handicappers who place weekly parlays with teams in the top-5, especially when those teams are playing lesser opponents. That’s Maryland.

Maryland opened the season with four straight wins, but none of the victories came against a quality opponent. Last week, Maryland lost 59-3 to Michigan, which is Ohio State’s main rival. Best guess: The Buckeyes try to beat Maryland by an even more impressive score, easily covering the betting number.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (22-18-1, $9,901), Brewer (14-15, $9,215), Granger (0-4, $8,180)

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or ray.brewer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21