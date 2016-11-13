Week 10 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016 | 2 a.m.
Week 10: Seahawks at Patriots
Monday Night Football often winds up as a make or break proposition as far as the profitability of the week for an NFL bettor.
This week’s Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals will work in a similar fashion for the Sun’s handicapping contest. All three members of the Sun’s sports staff used one of their six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board on the game, with two designating it a best bet and falling on opposite sides.
Read below to find all of this week’s picks in the handicapping contest.
Jesse Granger
2016 Record: 29-25 (3-3 last week)
Chiefs plus-3 at Panthers
Vikings plus-2.5 at Redskins
Packers minus-2.5 at Titans
Steelers minus-2.5 vs. Cowboys
Giants plus-1 vs. Bengals
Best Bet (6-3): Chargers minus-4 vs. Dolphins The Chargers might be the best 4-5 team I’ve ever seen. Phillip Rivers and Melvin Gordon should have no problem putting up plenty of points against a weak Dolphins defense, and the ‘Phins simply won’t be able to keep up. I’ll take the Chargers laying less than a touchdown.
Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)
2016 Record: 26-24-1 (3-2-1 last week)
Texans plus-1.5 at Jaguars
Panthers minus-3 vs. Chiefs
Rams vs. Jets under 40 points
Falcons minus-1 at Eagles
Redskins minus-2.5 vs. Vikings
Best Bet (3-5-1): Giants plus-1 vs. Bengals I don’t see the Giants losing a Monday Night Football game at home. No stats to support my reasoning. None needed. Giants won’t lose on a fall night on national television.
Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)
2016 Record: 20-31-3 (2-3-1 last week)
Panthers minus-3 vs. Chiefs
Eagles plus-1 vs. Falcons
Vikings plus-2.5 at Redskins
Bears minus-2 at Buccaneers
Steelers minus-2.5 vs. Cowboys
Bengals minus-1 at Giants
Best Bet (3-6): Bengals minus-1 at Giants I don’t like the Giants’ offense. I don’t like the Giants’ defense. I don’t like the Giants’ coach. Come to think of it, there’s nothing I like about the Giants, which are fluky 5-3. The Bengals are the better team, and coming off of a bye. I also don’t like that this line has moved from as high as Bengals plus-2.5 earlier in the week, but alas, I’ll pay a price to fade the Giants.
