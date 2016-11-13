Week 10 NFL best bets and picks for the Sun’s handicapping contest Bengals at Giants on Monday Night Football is a big game in the competition

Monday Night Football often winds up as a make or break proposition as far as the profitability of the week for an NFL bettor.

This week’s Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals will work in a similar fashion for the Sun’s handicapping contest. All three members of the Sun’s sports staff used one of their six weekly picks off of the South Point betting board on the game, with two designating it a best bet and falling on opposite sides.

Read below to find all of this week’s picks in the handicapping contest.

Jesse Granger

2016 Record: 29-25 (3-3 last week)

Chiefs plus-3 at Panthers

Vikings plus-2.5 at Redskins

Packers minus-2.5 at Titans

Steelers minus-2.5 vs. Cowboys

Giants plus-1 vs. Bengals

Best Bet (6-3): Chargers minus-4 vs. Dolphins The Chargers might be the best 4-5 team I’ve ever seen. Phillip Rivers and Melvin Gordon should have no problem putting up plenty of points against a weak Dolphins defense, and the ‘Phins simply won’t be able to keep up. I’ll take the Chargers laying less than a touchdown.

Ray Brewer (2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 26-24-1 (3-2-1 last week)

Texans plus-1.5 at Jaguars

Panthers minus-3 vs. Chiefs

Rams vs. Jets under 40 points

Falcons minus-1 at Eagles

Redskins minus-2.5 vs. Vikings

Best Bet (3-5-1): Giants plus-1 vs. Bengals I don’t see the Giants losing a Monday Night Football game at home. No stats to support my reasoning. None needed. Giants won’t lose on a fall night on national television.

Case Keefer (2012, 2014 & 2015 champion, 2013 co-champion)

2016 Record: 20-31-3 (2-3-1 last week)

Panthers minus-3 vs. Chiefs

Eagles plus-1 vs. Falcons

Vikings plus-2.5 at Redskins

Bears minus-2 at Buccaneers

Steelers minus-2.5 vs. Cowboys

Bengals minus-1 at Giants

Best Bet (3-6): Bengals minus-1 at Giants I don’t like the Giants’ offense. I don’t like the Giants’ defense. I don’t like the Giants’ coach. Come to think of it, there’s nothing I like about the Giants, which are fluky 5-3. The Bengals are the better team, and coming off of a bye. I also don’t like that this line has moved from as high as Bengals plus-2.5 earlier in the week, but alas, I’ll pay a price to fade the Giants.

