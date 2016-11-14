Vegas Play of the Day: Monday Night Football

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. As of Nov. 1 Jesse Granger has taken the place of the retired Taylor Bern.

New York Giants plus-1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals, $550 to win $500:

The Giants have won three straight, all at home, and have no business being home underdogs on Monday Night Football.

Eli Manning is coming off a 400-yard, three-touchdown game in a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and I think he has a big night in primetime against the 20th-ranked Cincinnati secondary.

The Giants have been taking care of business at home, while the Bengals have struggled mightily on the road. Cincinnati has dropped three straight road contests, including a 35-17 drubbing by New England in Week 6. The Bengals are also 1-3 against the spread on the road.

New York has the better record, has won three straight, is playing at home and is receiving a point. It's a no-brainer to go with the Giants tonight.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (22-18-1, $9,901), Brewer (15-15, $9,715), Granger (0-4, $8,180)