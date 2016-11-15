Vegas Play of the Day: Maryland at Georgetown

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Jesse Granger has taken the place of retired Taylor Bern.

Georgetown vs. Maryland, Total Over 155 — $550 to win $500: There is little information available in the first week of the college basketball season for bettors to make their picks. With that said, Georgetown was impressive in scoring 105 points a few days ago in its season opener. The Hoyas consistently pushed the ball up the floor and played at a fast pace — a formula I look for when betting totals over the points spread.

Maryland wasn’t as impressive in its opener, scoring just 62 points against American. But it has a future pro in Melo Trimble, who scored 22 points and will be a matchup problem for Georgetown. Maryland had just six assists against American, which doesn’t exactly play to a high-scoring game.

The game is expected to be close with Georgetown favored by six points. For Maryland to keep it close as expected, it will have to score with Georgetown. Georgetown will determine the pace, meaning Maryland should put up enough points to push the total over.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Keefer (22-18-1, $9,901), Brewer (15-15, $9,715), Granger (1-4, $8,680)

