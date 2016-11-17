Las Vegas Sun

November 17, 2016

Vegas Play of the Day: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Bob Leverone / AP

The Carolina Panthers’ Kelvin Benjamin, left, is tackled by the Kansas City Chiefs’ Phillip Gaines in the first half of an NFL game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2016, in Charlotte, N.C.

By (contact)

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Carolina Panthers minus-3.5 vs. New Orleans Saints: $440 to win $400

The shortness of the football season lends its way to crazy results. Without the sufficient sample size of other sports, records can be increasingly misleading on the value of a team.

Take the Carolina Panthers. They were very good last year, but not quit the unstoppable force their 17-2 final record would indicate.

They’re experiencing the flipside this season. Carolina is a middling team, but not one that should be 3-6 straight-up.

Five of the Panthers’ six losses have come by less than a touchdown, with the last three coming by a field goal in the final seconds. One of those was a 41-38 loss at New Orleans as 3-point favorites.

Carolina has been solid since then by any measure, winning two of three games with a plus-10 point differential. So how is it only getting an extra half-point by the betting line at home?

Chalk it up the false narrative being told by its record. Chalk it up as a spot to take advantage of at the sports book.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (17-15, $10,515), Keefer (22-18-1, $9,901), Granger (1-4, $8,680)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.

