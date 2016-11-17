Vegas Play of the Day: New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers

Bob Leverone / AP

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Carolina Panthers minus-3.5 vs. New Orleans Saints: $440 to win $400

The shortness of the football season lends its way to crazy results. Without the sufficient sample size of other sports, records can be increasingly misleading on the value of a team.

Take the Carolina Panthers. They were very good last year, but not quit the unstoppable force their 17-2 final record would indicate.

They’re experiencing the flipside this season. Carolina is a middling team, but not one that should be 3-6 straight-up.

Five of the Panthers’ six losses have come by less than a touchdown, with the last three coming by a field goal in the final seconds. One of those was a 41-38 loss at New Orleans as 3-point favorites.

Carolina has been solid since then by any measure, winning two of three games with a plus-10 point differential. So how is it only getting an extra half-point by the betting line at home?

Chalk it up the false narrative being told by its record. Chalk it up as a spot to take advantage of at the sports book.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (17-15, $10,515), Keefer (22-18-1, $9,901), Granger (1-4, $8,680)

