Vegas Play of the Day: BYU vs. St. Louis

We’ve entered the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015. Jesse Granger has taken the place of retired Taylor Bern.

BYU minus-16 vs. St. Louis — $550 to win $500: BYU ranks 50th nationally out of more than 300 teams with 86.3 points per game through the initial two weeks of the season. It is 26th with 18.6 assists per game. Bottom line: The Cougars are scoring in bunches. And that’s a good thing when attempting to cover a double-digit betting number.

But that’s not the lone reason why I’m confident BYU will cruise tonight. They are playing in Las Vegas and will attract huge contingent of fans to make it feel as if the game is being played at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah. We sure love BYU in Las Vegas.

St. Louis is rebuilding and struggled to beat Southern Utah last week. They won’t be able to compete with the Cougars, who should pull away in the second half.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (17-15, $10,515), Keefer (22-20-1, $9,131), Granger (1-5, $7,680)

