Vegas Play of the Day: Toronto Raptors at Houston Rockets

Frank Gunn / The Canadian Press via AP

We’re entering the third season of the annual South Point-lined Play of the Day competition, effective July 1.

Starting bankrolls have reset to $10,000, with the maximum bet being to win $1,000 and the minimum wager $300. Ray Brewer won the 2015-2016 season, after Taylor Bern prevailed in 2014-2015.

Toronto Raptors plus-4 at Houston Rockets: $550 to win $500

The Raptors have lost four straight, but consider the competition. Three of the defeats came against the consensus best teams in the league — the Clippers, Warriors and Cavaliers — by a combined total of 18 points.

Toronto’s performances in those games might have been even more impressive than Houston’s three-game winning streak over Portland, Utah and Detroit. It’s a bigger concern that the Raptors are playing their third game in four nights, but the most important thing is that they’re a better team than the Rockets.

A better team should not be getting this many points on the betting line.

Current Standings: Bern (16-12, $13,317), Brewer (18-15, $11,015), Keefer (22-20-1, $9,131), Granger (2-5, $8,180)

Case Keefer can be reached at 702-948-2790 or case.keefer@lasvegassun.com. Follow Case on Twitter at twitter.com/casekeefer.